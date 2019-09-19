NECRONOMICON To Embark On A Relentless Onslaught US Tour With BELPHEGOR, SUFFOCATION, ABIOTIC

Canadian black/death metal horde, Necronomicon, will be hitting the road for A Relentless Onslaught US Tour with Belphegor, Suffocation, and Abiotic. The 26-date tour kicks off on October 24 in Sauget, IL and will end on November 23 in Reading, PA.

Necronomicon vocalist/guitarist Rob the Witch states: "Necronomicon is proud to go on the road with long-time friends Suffocation and of course cult german dark band Belphegor. We shared the stage with both of these bands in the past but only on a one-off or festivals, so very excited to do all these American dates with them. See you all in October/November US fans."

Dates:

October

24 - Sauget, IL - Pops

26 - Dallas, TX- Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

30 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

31 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

November

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

3 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

5 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

7 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center *

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

12 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

13 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

16 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

22 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

23 - Reading, PA - Reverb

* - no Belphegor

Necronomicon will be releasing their sixth full-length record, Unus, on October 18 via Season of Mist. Pre-order the album here.

Rob the Witch comments on the album, "When all is said and done, one most return to the start and begin a new life. Unus is the first major Arcana that starts a new cycle in the evolution of any living things. Welcome to our new incarnation."

With Advent Of The Human God, Necronomicon presented themselves at a new height in their long lasting career, which began as early as 1988 with the founding of the band by guitarist and singer Rob "The Witch" in the deep northern part of Canadian province Quebec, called the "Fjord of Saguenay." Now, they continue to push the envelope with their sixth studio album, Unus.

Unus is a searing cacophony that blends blistering riffs, machine-like drums, and a symphonic ambience, culminating in a sound that calls to various metal icons such as Dimmu Borgir, Septicflesh, Behemoth, and Deicide. The record combines the furious elements of death metal with the symphonic prowess of black metal, creating the perfect synthesis of both genres.

Recorded at Sliver Wings studio, produced by Rob The Witch. Mixed and mastered at Darth Mader music studio by Logan Mader (Machine Head).

Artwork: Dragon caduceus design by Nestor Avalos, layout and artwork by Simon Bossert.

Tracklisting:

"From Ashes Into Flesh"

"Infinitum Continuum"

"Paradise Lost"

"The Price Of A Soul"

"Singularis Dominus"

"The Thousand Masks"

"Ascending The throne Of Baator"

"Fhtagn"

"Cursed MMXIX"

"Vox Draconis"

"Singularis Dominus":

"Paradise Lost":

Trailer:





Lineup:

Rob The Witch: Guitar/vocals

Divider: drums

Recording lineup:

Rob The Witch: Guitar/vocals/bass

Divider: drums

Special feature: Geirlioz (Dimmu Borgir) on piano on ''From Ashes Into Flesh''