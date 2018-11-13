NECRONOMICON To Release New Album In 2019; First Montreal Show In Two Years Announced

For the last 30 years, Rob ‘The Witch’ and Necronomicon have been conspiring to bring essential death metal to Canada and the world, with none surviving the pure devilish onslaught that these pioneers embody. Playing over 1,000 intense gigs since their conception in 1988 around the world including the longest continuous Canadian tour on record (27 dates) they have firmly planted their boots in metal history.

Necronomicon is one of the most well known names in the death metal scene with an exclusive death metal sound complemented with angelic voices, narration and of course destructive guitar riffs and unforgiving drumming that fuel the violent mosh pits that converge without fail at the feet of this formidable act.

The uncomfortable silence that has been echoing from the Necronomicon camp now comes to a halt as the Eternal Trio emerge to once again slaughter death metal fans in the form of the first home town ritual in two years in Montreal, QC and a yet-to-be-titled new album in the works for 2019.

For those in the Montreal area, descend into the beastial pit of chaos with Necronomicon at Foufounes Electriques alongside Augury, Démence and Hidden Pride on Friday, November 16th of November 2018.

