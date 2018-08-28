NECRONOMICON - Unleashed Bastards Album Due In September; "Total Rejection" Music Video Streaming

El Puerto Records has set September 28th as the release date for Unleashed Bastards, the new album from German cult thrashers Necronomicon. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the track "Total Rejection" below.

Unleashed Bastards tracklisting:

"Burn And Fall"

"Leave The Lights On"

"Total Rejection"

"Malevolent"

"We Did We Do We Always Burning"

"Imperial"

"My Name Is Vengeance"

"Forbid Me For Living"

"Unleashed"

"Religion Live Fast"

"Personal Enemy"

"The Nightmare Continues"

"Total Rejection" video: