NECROPANTHER – Eyes Of Blue Light Album Out In February; “Imperium Overture” Track Streaming

Colorado-based metal legion Necropanther will unleash the seething sounds of the Eyes Of Blue Light full-length next month.



Eyes Of Blue Light was captured at Green Door Recordings in Denver by Felipe Patino (Rise Against, NOFX) and mixed and mastered in Gothenburg, Sweden by melodic death metal mastermind Frederik Nordström (Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Arch Enemy, In Flames) who gushed upon the record's completion, "Necropanther is merciless with their songwriting. They're the New Wave Of Old School Death Metal! This album is cool!" The 12 track album chronicles the classic 1965 Frank Herbert sci-fi novel Dune. Set in the distant future amidst a feudal interstellar society in which noble houses, in control of individual planets, owe allegiance to the Padishah Emperor, Dune tells the story of young Paul Atreides, whose family accepts the stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis. As this planet is the only source of the oracular spice mélange, the most important and valuable substance in the universe, control of Arrakis is a coveted-and dangerous-undertaking. The story explores the multi-layered interactions of politics, religion, ecology, technology, and human emotion, as the factions of the empire confront each other in a struggle for the control of Arrakis and its spice.



Issues Necropanther vocalist/guitarist Paul Anop record and concept: "We're proud that this album showcases the diverse songwriting abilities of everyone in the band. When we went for a more melodic project, we knew that Nordström was the perfect person to bring it into focus, and we got exactly what we wanted."

Necropanther will play a special record release show on February 24th bookended by two one off shows with more live dates in the plotting stages.

Tracklisting:

“Imperium Overture”

“Good As Dead”

“Gom Jabbar”

“Kiss Of Darkness”

“Hunter Seeker”

“Shai-Hulud”

“Fedaykin”

“Water Of Life”

“House Atomics”

“Feyd-Rautha”

“Strange Gods”

“Imperium Overture”: