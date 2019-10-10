NECROPANTHER To Release Logan's Run-Inspired Album, The Doomed City, In November; New Track Streaming Now

Colorado extreme metal troupe Necropanther will unleash their third full-length on November 15th in both CD and digital format. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Titled The Doomed City, the fiery 13-track effort pays homage to the sci-fi classic Logan's Run which depicts a utopian future society on the surface where the population and the consumption of resources are maintained in equilibrium by killing everyone who reaches the age of 30.

"We chose Logan's Run as a deliberate challenge to youth culture. Rebellion is not about decadence. Fundamentally, it's about ethical beliefs that undermine authority and power," notes guitarist Joe Johnson. Adds bassist Marcus Corich, "The story of Logan's Run is thematically rich. I think we each found areas of relevance in the story and made those portions our own."

The Doomed City, which serves as the follow-up to Necropanther's 2018, Dune-inspired Eyes Of Blue Light full-length, was recorded at Green Door Recordings with Felipe Patino (NOFX, Rise Against, Casualties) and mixed and mastered at Flatline Audio by Denver's own Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, Primitive Man).

"I feel like we are really reaching our stride in our songwriting and recording process," says vocalist / guitarist Paul Anop of The Doomed City. "The drum performances Haakon [Sjogren] put down are some of the best I've ever heard and working with Dave was great. He had an ear for what we wanted so it went really smoothly."

Chimes Sjogren "This album is unique - every member wrote music and lyrics. It was a very collaborative effort. I think we succeeded in creating a strong album fusing multiple voices and sub-genres."

Necropanther's The Doomed City comes swathed in the cover art of Denver graphic artist Max Sherman.

Tracklisting:

"Renew"

"Death At Hand"

"Arcade"

"Cathedral"

"The Doomed City"

"Hell"

"The Thinker"

"Paid In Flesh"

"Parricide-Genocide"

"Tiger"

"Sanctuary"

"Deep Sleep"

"Argos"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://necropanther.bandcamp.com/album/the-doomed-city" href="http://necropanther.bandcamp.com/album/the-doomed-city">The Doomed City by Necropanther</a>

In live news, Necropanther will play a special hometown record release show November 9th at Hi-Dive in Denver, Colorado.