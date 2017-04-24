NECROPHAGIA To Open For I AM MORBID Across Europe

Cult death metal pioneers Necrophagia have announced a new European tour this spring. The tour begins in Poland on May 29th, and runs throughout June before concluding in Germany. Necrophagia will be touring as main support to I Am Morbid, the new band featuring David Vincent of Morbid Angel. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.

May

29 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland - Rudeboy

30 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

31 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

June

1 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

2 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

3 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

5 - Moerlenbach Wieher, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

7 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

8 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

9 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard Van Troje

10 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

Necrophagia is touring in support of their new album, WhiteWorm Cathedral.