NECROPHOBIC Debut Music Video For New Single "Mirror Black"; Dawn Of The Damned Album Details Revealed

By unleashing the single/EP “Mirror Black”, Swedish blackened death metal legends, Necrophobic, kick off the campaign for the release of their undoubtedly most diverse and elaborated album to date Dawn Of The Damned, which is going to be released on October 9 via Century Media Records worldwide.

“Mirror Black” comes together with an official music video created by Magnus Göthlund (Director) and Henrik Christoffersson (Director of Photography). Check it out below.

Necrophobic commented as follows about the clip: “The video for ‘Mirror Black‘ was shot on two different locations in Stockholm. We wanted to manifest the bright and the dark side of the portal to the underworld. The song is about a journey to begin through darkness and fire. This is where the damned takes the final step into the pitch black depths of death. On to the other side where a new dawn awaits.“

The “Mirror Black” EP features a brand new track plus the previously unreleased live recording of classic song “Darkside” and is available in the following formats here.

- Black vinyl - 300x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe

- Clear vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe / USA (Sold out!)

- Transparent magenta vinyl - 200x copies via CM Webshop Europe

- Transparent blue vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe (Sold out!)

- Transparent red vinyl - 100x exclusively from the band

Dawn Of The Damned, which was recorded and mixed by Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn, etc.) and which once again comes with artwork by Kristian “Necrolord” Wåhlin, will be available as Ltd. 2CD Mediabook & Patch, Gatefold colored & black LP with LP-Booklet & Poster, Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital album and is ready for pre-order here.

The album’s limited coloured vinyl options are as follows:

- Transp. Magenta vinyl: CM Webshop - 100x copies

- Clear vinyl: CM Distro - 200x copies

- Transp. Petrol Green vinyl: Cudgel - 200x copies

- Transp. Orange vinyl: EMP - 200x copies

- Transp. Blue vinyl: Nuclear Blast - 200x copies

- Transp. Sun Yellow vinyl: Sound Of Records - 200x copies

- Transp. Red vinyl: Band Webshop - 200x copies

Dawn Of The Damned tracklisting:

"Aphelion"

"Darkness Be My Guide"

"Mirror Black"

"Tartarian Winds"

"The Infernal Depths Of Eternity"

"Dawn Of The Damned"

"The Shadows"

"As The Fire Burns"

"The Return Of A Long Lost Soul"

"Devil's Spawn Attack"

With thirty years of active, nefarious service under their bulletbelts, Necrophobic are undisputed legends of the death and black metal underground. Formed in 1989 by drummer Joakim Sterner, the Stockholm blackhearts propagated a singular and fearless vision from the very start, confirming their prowess with now legendary debut album The Nocturnal Silence in 1993.

Despite numerous lineup changes and moments of turmoil, Necrophobic’s dark light has never dimmed. As a result, when the band’s most efficacious lineup reconvened for 2018’s Mark Of The Necrogram, it was obvious to fans and critics alike that the Swedish quintet were back to the blistering form that first cemented their reputation. With guitarists Sebastian Ramstedt and Johan Bergeback back in the fold after a five-year hiatus, it was a self-evident career peak for all concerned. Not just the best sounding record of the band’s career, but one of the most monstrously dramatic and destructive records of the decade, it made the prospect of the next Necrophobic album even more mouth-watering. Fast forward to 2020 and chief songwriter Ramstedt has summoned another breath-taking eruption of otherworldly malice, this time bearing the title Dawn Of The Damned.

Necrophobic lineup:

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - lead guitars

Johan Bergebäck - rhythm guitar

Allan Lundholm - bass

Joakim Sterner - drums