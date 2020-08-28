NECROPHOBIC Debut Music Video For New Single "The Infernal Depths Of Eternity"

Swedish blackened death metal legends, Necrophobic, have released the second single, “The Infernal Depths Of Eternity”, from their undoubtedly most diverse and elaborated album to date, Dawn Of The Damned, which will be released on October 9 via Century Media Records worldwide. The stunning video for the track was created by Costin Chioreanu. Watch below.

The band comments: “Necrophobic and Costin Chioreanu have worked together to bring out the very essence of the new album Dawn Of The Damned. We wanted to visualise the phases of the opening of the third eye. The serpent's awakening and the traveller’s shift from flesh to soul. The song "The Infernal Depths Of Eternity" is the continuation of "Mirror Black". Where the album‘s first video is about the gateway to the other side, this second video is about when we make contact with the spirit realm through the devil's crown. We could not be happier with the result. Costin's video art matches the vision we had when writing the songs just perfectly!”

Dawn Of The Damned, which was recorded and mixed by Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn, etc.) and which once again comes with artwork by Kristian “Necrolord” Wåhlin, will be available as Ltd. 2CD Mediabook & Patch, Gatefold colored & black LP with LP-Booklet & Poster, Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital album and is ready for pre-order here.

The album’s limited coloured vinyl options are as follows:

- Transp. Magenta vinyl: CM Webshop - 100x copies

- Clear vinyl: CM Distro - 200x copies

- Transp. Petrol Green vinyl: Cudgel - 200x copies

- Transp. Orange vinyl: EMP - 200x copies

- Transp. Blue vinyl: Nuclear Blast - 200x copies

- Transp. Sun Yellow vinyl: Sound Of Records - 200x copies

- Transp. Red vinyl: Band Webshop - 200x copies

Dawn Of The Damned tracklisting:

"Aphelion"

"Darkness Be My Guide"

"Mirror Black"

"Tartarian Winds"

"The Infernal Depths Of Eternity"

"Dawn Of The Damned"

"The Shadows"

"As The Fire Burns"

"The Return Of A Long Lost Soul"

"Devil's Spawn Attack"

"Mirror Black" video:

Necrophobic lineup:

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - lead guitars

Johan Bergebäck - rhythm guitar

Allan Lundholm - bass

Joakim Sterner - drums