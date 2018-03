NECROPHOBIC Debut "Pesta" Music Video

Necrophobic have released a video for "Pesta", a track from Mark Of The Necrogram, the band's eighth studio album, available via Century Media Records. Watch the clip below. Order Mark Of The Necrogram here.

Tracklisting:

"Mark Of The Necrogram"

"Odium Caecum"

"Tsar Bomba"

"Lamashtu"

"Sacrosanct"

"Pesta"

"Requiem For A Dying Sun"

"Crown Of Horns"

"From The Great Above To The Great Below"

"Undergången"

"Pesta" video:

"Tsar Bomba" lyric video:

"Mark Of The Necrogram":

Necrophobic lineup (from left to right in above picture):

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Alex Friberg - bass

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Joakim Sterner - drums

Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars

(Photo - Jens Rydén)