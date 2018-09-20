NECROPHOBIC - Remastered Classic Albums Featured In Satanic Prophecies 5CD Boxed Set

Necrophoic's classic albums will be reissued with upgraded artwork and sound quality. Fully remastered, sounding more powerful than ever before, these are the definitive versions of the classic albums by the legendary Swedish death metal band.

In the Satanic Prophecies boxed set Hammerheart Records have included a re-press of their collection of demo’s and the “The Call” 7". This fifth album will be a box exclusive.

Due in November, the boxed set is limited to 500 copies and will have all of Necrophobic recordings from 1989 up until 2002, in a high quality box, in the best sound possible.

Includes:

The Nocturnal Silence Digi-CD

Darkside Digi-CD

The Third Antichrist Digi-CD

Bloodhymns Digi-CD

Satanic Blasphemies Digi-CD (Boxset exclusive)

Further details to follow.

(Photo - Jens Rydén)