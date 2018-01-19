NECROPHOBIC Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Mark Of The Necrogram Album; More LP Details Revealed

"Hellspawn

Into the dark

A devil’s child of the wasteland

Hellborn

He lights the spark

Ignite the flames of the Necrogram”

The title track of Necrophobic’s upcoming studio album, Mark Of The Necrogram, has been released today. Listen to the song below.

Mark Of The Necrogram, Necrophobic’s eighth studio album, will be released on February 23rd via Century Media Records. The album will be available as standard jewelcase CD, deluxe LP (with gatefold sleeve, double-sided poster, 4-page LP insert and 180 gram vinyl), deluxe CD box set (with CD Digipak, five photo cards, a woven patch and a Necrogram metal pendant) and digitally. Please note that the deluxe CD box is worldwide limited to only 3,000 copies.

The LP version is available in the following vinyl colours:

- Black vinyl: unlimited

- Orange vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe --- SOLD OUT!

- Clear vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

- Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively sold by the band

- Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Cudgel and Nuclear Blast



Mark Of The Necrogram tracklisting:

"Mark Of The Necrogram"

"Odium Caecum"

"Tsar Bomba"

"Lamashtu"

"Sacrosanct"

"Pesta"

"Requiem For A Dying Sun"

"Crown Of Horns"

"From The Great Above To The Great Below"

"Undergången"

"Mark Of The Necrogram":

Necrophobic lineup (from left to right in above picture):

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Joakim Sterner - drums

Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Alex Friberg - bass