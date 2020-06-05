NECROPHOBIC To Release 7" / Digital Single "Mirror Black" In July

Following the release of their latest album, Mark Of The Necrogram, in 2018, Swedish blackened death metal legends Necrophobic return with the release of the new single/EP “Mirror Black” on July 17, as start of the campaign for their upcoming new studio album, Dawn Of The Damned. The “Mirror Black” EP features a brand new track plus the previously unreleased live recording of classic song “Darkside”.

Necrophobic comment: “We look forward to the beginning of the campaign for our new album Dawn Of The Damned soon. We will initially have a single launched for the track ‘Mirror Black’. With this song we open the gate to the other side and start a journey through the pitch black depths of death. We also just shot a video for it, so look out. The b-side of the collectible 7“ single includes a live recording from our recent quarantine concert of the song ‘Darkside’. Welcome into the ‘Mirror Black’!”

“Mirror Black” is going to be available as strictly limited 7” vinyl in the following colors and on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.

- Black vinyl - 300x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe

- Clear vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe / USA

- Transparent magenta vinyl - 200x copies via CM Webshop Europe

- Transparent blue vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe

- Transparent red vinyl - 100x exclusively from the band

Necrophobic lineup:

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - lead guitars

Johan Bergebäck - rhythm guitar

Allan Lundholm - bass

Joakim Sterner - drums