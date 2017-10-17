NECROPHOBIC To Release New Studio Album In February

Swedish satanic sacrificers Necrophobic have announced the release of their yet-untitled eighth studio album for February 23rd via Century Media Records.

Necrophobic are currently in the studio to continue their journey along the dark path they have chosen with their recently released Pesta EP - never bowing down, never betraying the cause, always staying true to the vision of ancient northern evilness.

Prepare for true satanic death metal.

Necrophobic lineup:

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Alex Friberg - bass

Joakim Sterner - drums