NECROPHOBIC To Release New Studio Album In February
October 17, 2017, an hour ago
Swedish satanic sacrificers Necrophobic have announced the release of their yet-untitled eighth studio album for February 23rd via Century Media Records.
Necrophobic are currently in the studio to continue their journey along the dark path they have chosen with their recently released Pesta EP - never bowing down, never betraying the cause, always staying true to the vision of ancient northern evilness.
Prepare for true satanic death metal.
Necrophobic lineup:
Anders Strokirk - vocals
Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars
Johan Bergebäck - guitars
Alex Friberg - bass
Joakim Sterner - drums