NECROPHOBIC To Release Pesta EP In August

Swedish devil worshippers Necrophobic have announced the release of Pesta, a brand new 2-track EP that will be released digitally and on limited 7” on August 11th.

Pesta gives you a glimpse into Necrophobic’s upcoming studio album, which is scheduled to be out in early 2018. The exact release date of the yet-untitled album will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

The title track of the EP is a brand new song, offering Necrophobic’s typical trademarks with its evil vocals, battering drums and the wicked guitar harmonies from the notorious guitar duo Ramstedt/Bergebäck. The second song is a re-recorded version of the classic demo track “Slow Asphyxiation”.

The 7” version is on pre-order in various online stores as of now. As it is limited to a total of 1,000 hand-numbered copies, you better be fast and grab this nice little gem of real Swedish blackened death metal in one of the following vinyl colours:

Black vinyl: limited to 600 copies

Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies

White vinyl: limited to 100 copies - exclusively available at CM Distro (Pre-order)

Clear vinyl: limited to 100 copies - exclusively sold at the Cudgel stand on PartySan Open Air

Necrophobic lineup:

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Alex Friberg - bass

Joakim Sterner - drums