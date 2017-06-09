NECROPHOBIC To Release Pesta EP In August
June 9, 2017, 42 minutes ago
Swedish devil worshippers Necrophobic have announced the release of Pesta, a brand new 2-track EP that will be released digitally and on limited 7” on August 11th.
Pesta gives you a glimpse into Necrophobic’s upcoming studio album, which is scheduled to be out in early 2018. The exact release date of the yet-untitled album will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.
The title track of the EP is a brand new song, offering Necrophobic’s typical trademarks with its evil vocals, battering drums and the wicked guitar harmonies from the notorious guitar duo Ramstedt/Bergebäck. The second song is a re-recorded version of the classic demo track “Slow Asphyxiation”.
The 7” version is on pre-order in various online stores as of now. As it is limited to a total of 1,000 hand-numbered copies, you better be fast and grab this nice little gem of real Swedish blackened death metal in one of the following vinyl colours:
Black vinyl: limited to 600 copies
Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies
White vinyl: limited to 100 copies - exclusively available at CM Distro (Pre-order)
Clear vinyl: limited to 100 copies - exclusively sold at the Cudgel stand on PartySan Open Air
Necrophobic lineup:
Anders Strokirk - vocals
Sebastian Ramstedt - guitars
Johan Bergebäck - guitars
Alex Friberg - bass
Joakim Sterner - drums