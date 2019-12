Finnish death metal band, Necropsy, have released a lyric video for "206 Motives", a track from their upcoming 4-song EP, Exitus, which will be released January 21 via Xtreem Music. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Meat Ceremony"

"Fucking Dead"

"206 Motives"

"Butcherado"

"206 Motives" lyric video:

"Butcherado":