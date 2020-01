Finnish death metal band, Necropsy, have released their 4-song EP, Exitus, via Xtreem Music. Listen to the full album below.

Fans can purchase the CD here, and get the album digitally here. Listen via Spotify here.

Tracklisting:

"Meat Ceremony"

"Fucking Dead"

"206 Motives"

"Butcherado"

EP stream:

"206 Motives" lyric video: