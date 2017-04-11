NECROT Announce New Album Blood Offerings; “Empty Hands” Track Streaming

This June, Oakland, California-based classic death dealers Necrot will unleash the fetid fruits of their Blood Offerings full-length. Set for release on June 9th on CD, LP, and digitally via Tankcrimes and on cassette in partnership with Sentient Ruin Laboratories, the eight-tracks comprising Blood Offerings were captured by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer (Vastum, Graves At Sea), mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Nails, Gatecreeper), and will come sheathed in the unholy cover craftings of Marald Van Haasteren (Bolt Thrower, Baroness).



"Blood Offerings is the result of six years of hard work and is our first full-length record to be released by Tankcrimes," relays drummer Chad Gailey. "The songwriting and performance on these eight songs is a step up from what people have heard previously. We feel that with this album, we have accomplished what we intended to create many years ago. It is always a great experience working with Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer and Scotty Heath at Tankcrimes because of the hard work and care they both put into each project they are a part of. We are thankful to everyone who has supported Necrot to get to this point."



Guitarist Sonny Reinhardt agrees, "We made the best album ever made and can't wait to hit the road and kill you all." Adds guitarist Luca Indrio, "This is a death metal classic and you should fucking have it!"

Blood Offerings preorders are currently available here. The limited vinyl edition comes as a foil-stamped, gatefold deluxe LP available in four color variants: 150 in purple splatter, 350 in gold splatter, 500 in black, and 1000 in gold. Wax preorders include an instant digital download of the band's first single, "Empty Hands."

For digital preorders, visit the Tankcrimes Bandcamp page where you can nab the record for $6.66 and sample the menacing sounds of "Empty Hands."

Tracklisting:

“The Blade”

“Rather Be Dead”

“Shadow And Light”

“Blood Offerings”

“Empty Hands”

“Beneath”

“Breathing Machine”

“Layers Of Darkness”

“Empty Hands”: