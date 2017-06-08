NECROT - New Album, Blood Offerings, Streaming In Full

Tomorrow - Friday, June 9th - Bay Area death cult Necrot will drop their second LP, Blood Offerings, via Tankcrimes. In celebration of its release, the album is now streaming in full via the YouTube clip below.

The eight-tracks comprising Necrot's Blood Offerings were captured by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer (Vastum, Graves At Sea), mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Nails, Gatecreeper), the album completed with unholy cover art by Marald Van Haasteren (Bolt Thrower, Baroness). Blood Offerings will see release on CD, LP, and digitally via Tankcrimes, and on cassette through Sentient Ruin Laboratories. The limited vinyl edition comes as a foil-stamped, gatefold deluxe LP available in four color variants: 150 in purple splatter, 350 in gold splatter, 500 in black, and 1000 in gold.

Tracklisting:

“The Blade”

“Rather Be Dead”

“Shadow And Light”

“Blood Offerings”

“Empty Hands”

“Beneath”

“Breathing Machine”

“Layers Of Darkness”

Two weeks following the release of Blood Offerings, Necrot will embark on the month-long Make America Death Again Tour with Denmark-based death metal tyrants, Undergang, running from June 30th through July 29th. The band will also make their way to Europe this fall for a journey that will include stops at Bloodshed and Graveland Fests. Further details to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Necrot Make America Death Again Tour with Undergang:

June

30 - Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

July

1 - 5 Star - Los Angeles, CA

2 - Tower Bar - San Diego, CA

3 - Yucca Tap Room - Phoenix, AZ

4 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

5 - Sidewinder - Austin, TX

6 - Satellite Bar - Houston, TX

7 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

8 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

9 - The Brass Mug- Tampa, FL

11 - Slim's - Raleigh, NC

12 - The Camel - Richmond, VA

13 - Sidebar - Baltimore, MD

14 - Gooski's - Pittsburgh, PA

15 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

16 - Dusk - Providence, RI

17 - Stamps - Buffalo, NY

18 - Corktown Tavern - Detroit, MI

19 - The Summit - Columbus, OH

20 - Quarters - Milwaukee, WI

21 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

22 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

23 - Hi Dive - Denver, CO

24 - Club X - Salt Lake City, CO

26 - The Highline - Seattle, WA

27 - High Water Mark - Portland, OR

28 - Starlite - Sacramento, CA

29 - Eli's - Oakland, CA

