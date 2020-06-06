NECROT - New Album Mortal Due In August, New Song "Stench Of Decay" Streaming Now

Mortal, the new full-length from Bay Area death metal / punk trio Necrot, will see release via Tankcrimes on August 28th.

Recorded by Grammy award winning engineer Greg Wilkinson (High On Fire, Autopsy) and mastered by Alan Douches (Cannibal Corpse, Cattle Decapitation, Mastodon) at West West Side, the follow-up to 2017's Blood Offerings is at once earth rupturing and memorable. Easily their most precise performance to date, Mortal foams at its mouth with destructive rhythms, intricate guitar leads, and guttural domination.

Hear the first single, "Stench Of Decay", now:

Necrot's Mortal comes cloaked in the cover art of Marald Van Haasteren (Baroness, Mortuous) and will be released on CD (standard jewel case + limited mailorder only digipack), gatefold LP, cassette, and digital formats. Find physical pre-orders at this location. For digital orders, click here.

Mortal artwork and tracklisting:

"Your Hell"

"Dying Life"

"Stench Of Decay"

"Asleep Forever"

"Sinister Will"

"Malevolent Intention"

"Mortal"

