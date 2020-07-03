NECROT Streaming Re-Recorded Demo Track "Into The Labyrinth"

Necrot occupy the 116th instalment of Decibel Magazine's flexi-series with a re-recorded version of their 2016 demo track "Into The Labyrinth". A subscriber exclusive, the flexi is included in Decibel's August 2020 issue.

If you missed your subscription opportunity, head here, where an extremely limited number of issues carrying the flexi remain.

The Decibel flexi serves as a teaser to Necrot's impending new full-length, Mortal, set for release on August 28 via Tankcrimes.

Recorded by Grammy award winning engineer Greg Wilkinson (High On Fire, Autopsy) and mastered by Alan Douches (Cannibal Corpse, Cattle Decapitation, Mastodon) at West West Side, the follow-up to 2017's Blood Offerings is at once earth rupturing and memorable. Easily their most precise performance to date, Mortal foams at its mouth with destructive rhythms, intricate guitar leads, and guttural domination.

Necrot's Mortal comes cloaked in the cover art of Marald Van Haasteren (Baroness, Mortuous) and will be released on CD (standard jewel case + limited mailorder only digipack), gatefold LP, cassette, and digital formats. Find physical pre-orders at this location. For digital orders, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Your Hell"

"Dying Life"

"Stench Of Decay"

"Asleep Forever"

"Sinister Will"

"Malevolent Intention"

"Mortal"

"Asleep Forever":

"Stench Of Decay":

(Photo - Chris Johnston)