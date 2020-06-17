NECROTTED Sign With Reaper Entertainment

Reaper Entertainment announces the signing of southern German death metal brigade, Necrotted.

Necrotted convinces with a brutal mixture: Sweeping guitar riffs and dashing blast beats come upon stomping slam parts and catchy refrains, which are presented by deep, guttural vocals. Over the years, the five guys have become a hard-hitting brand for massively heavy and ferocious death metal. Now, the band signed a world wide record deal with the up-and-coming label, Reaper Entertainment Europe.

The band states: "We’re very happy with our new partner Reaper Entertainment Europe. The focus on quality and its international network convinced us to cooperate with the young and ambitious label. We’re looking forward to a good collaboration!"

Flori Milz (Reaper Entertainment) states: "I know the guys from Necrotted for a long time, because we come from the same area in southern Germany. I am very happy that we will work together in the future and release great death metal albums. Stay tuned!"

Necrotted are recording their new studio album at the moment. More info soon.

(Photo - Lukas Schmid)