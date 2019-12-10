NECROWRETCH Release Lyric Video For New Song "The Ones From Hell"
December 10, 2019, 39 minutes ago
French blackened death outfit, Necrowretch, will release their new album, The Ones From Hell, on February 14 via Season Of Mist. A lyric video for the title track can be found below.
You can pre-order the album here. Cover art by Stefan Thanneur.
Tracklisting:
“Pure Hellfire”
“Luciferian Sovranty”
“The Ones From Hell”
“Absolute Evil”
“Codex Obscuritas”
“Darkness Supreme”
“Through The Black Abyss”
“Necrowretch”
“The Ones From Hell” lyric video:
“Luciferian Sovranty”: