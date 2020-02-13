NECROWRETCH Streaming New Album Ahead Of Official Release

French blackened death outfit, Necrowretch, will release their new album, The Ones From Hell, tomorrow (Friday, February 14) via Season Of Mist. Ahead of the official release, the full album is available for streaming below.

You can pre-order the album here. Cover art by Stefan Thanneur.

Tracklisting:

“Pure Hellfire”

“Luciferian Sovranty”

“The Ones From Hell”

“Absolute Evil”

“Codex Obscuritas”

“Darkness Supreme”

“Through The Black Abyss”

“Necrowretch”

Album stream:

“The Ones From Hell” lyric video: