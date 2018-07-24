NEGACY – Escape From Paradise Album Details Revealed

The UK-based heavy metal band Negacy recently signed with Massacre Records, and announced their new album Escape From Paradise.

The album will be released on September 21st and was mixed and mastered by Andy Mornar at Red Warlock Studio. The cover artwork - which is available below, along with the track list - was designed by Pierre-Alain D. of 3mmi Design.

All drums on the album were recorded by Raphael Saini (ex-Iced Earth), who stepped in for Negacy's original drummer Claudio Sechi during the album recordings.

Escape From Paradise promises to be more melodic and easy-listening than the band's previous album.

Tracklisting:

“Ex Cinere”

“Born Betrayed”

“Dog Among The Wolves”

“Land Of Oblivion”

“Escape From Paradise”

“Under The Sycamore”

“Lies Of Empathy”

“Scattered Life”

“Slave To The Faith”

“Black Messiah”

“Last Will”