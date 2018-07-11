NEGACY Signs With Massacre Records

The modern dark metal band Negacy has signed with Massacre Records and will release its new album Escape From Paradise later this year. None other than Raphael Saini (ex-Iced Earth) helped the guys out and played the drums on the upcoming album.

The band has been around since 2005 and performed under the name Red Warlock until autumn 2012, changed their musical style a bit and underwent some line-up changes.

In 2016, Negacy welcomed its new vocalist Leonel Silva with whom the band toured through China in spring of the same year.

The upcoming album promises to be more melodic and violent than its predecessor.

More details will be revealed soon.

Negacy's current line-up consists of vocalist Leonel Silva, guitarists Andy Mornar and John Sindiryan, bassist Adrián Serrano and drummer Claudio Sechi.