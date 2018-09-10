NEGACY Streaming New Song "Scattered Life"

UK-based heavy metal band Negacy will release their new album, Escape From Paradise, on September 21st via Massacre Records. The album track "Scattered Life" is available for streaming below.

Escape From Paradise was mixed and mastered by Andy Mornar at Red Warlock Studio. All drums on the album were recorded by Raphael Saini (ex-Iced Earth), who stepped in for Negacy's original drummer Claudio Sechi during the album recordings.

The cover artwork was designed by Pierre-Alain D. of 3mmi Design.

Tracklisting:

“Ex Cinere”

“Born Betrayed”

“Dog Among The Wolves”

“Land Of Oblivion”

“Escape From Paradise”

“Under The Sycamore”

“Lies Of Empathy”

“Scattered Life”

“Slave To The Faith”

“Black Messiah”

“Last Will”

“Scattered Life”:

“Born Betrayed” lyric video: