NEGATOR To Release Vnitas Pvritas Existentia Album In October

Extreme metallers Negator will release their new album, Vnitas Pvritas Existentia, on October 18 via Massacre Records.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by the Wiesławski brothers and Negator at Hertz Studio in Poland. The elaborate front cover is a collaboration between various artists: It's based on an idea by Negator, which was digitally drawn to life by Haervaerk Tattoo, then transposed into a woodcut by Manvfactvs, and afterwards further illustrated and finalized for the print by Irrwisch.Artdesign.

Vnitas Pvritas Existentia will close a cycle that began in 2003, and also marks the beginning of a new cycle, whose development has not yet been determined. The album will bring the band's history so far to a conclusion using occult and ritualistic themes.

Vnitas Pvritas Existentia is a well-thought-out and total work of art, that clocks in with a total playing time of 55:05 minutes. Nothing on this album is unintentional; everything has a purpose. There is much more to the used symbolism and carefully crafted lyrics than what meets the eye.

The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, in digital format and a limited fan-edition with additional content, exclusively and soon-to-be available at the band's webstore. The digital pre-order will start soon.

Tracklisting:

"Temple Of Light "

"Sangvis Serpentis"

"χαῖρε φῶς (Khaire Phos)"

"Pyroleophis"

"Prophets Of Fire"

"Ritvs Sex"

"Regnvm Spiritvs Immvndi"

"Et Verbvm Caro Factvm Est"

"Rite Of The Trident"

"Der Ruf der See" (Bonus Track)

(Photo - Peter Kupfer Photography / Anabell Ganske)