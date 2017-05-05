NEIL MURRAY Reveals He Worked With Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH Following His Early-90’s Split From IRON MAIDEN

Neil Murray, who has performed with Black Sabbath, Whitesnake and Gary Moore, has revealed that he worked with Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith following the guitarist’s exit from the band in the early 1990’s. The bassist, who is about to hit the road with his band Snakecharmer, made the revelation whilst speaking to eonmusic.

Murray says that he was called upon to rehearse and demo four tracks with Adrian Smith, but that following the completion of the sessions which took place over four days in the early 1990s, it went no further.

Smith left Maiden in January 1990, following differences of opinion with band leader Steve Harris over the direction of the No Prayer For The Dying album, and despite a brief appearance with the band at Donington’s Monsters Of Rock festival in 1992, he would not surface again on record until 1995, when he formed Psycho Motel. Although Adrian put together live act The Untouchables in between times, it is widely believed that he retired from the music industry during the first half of the decade.

​However, eonmusic now reveals that as early as March 1991, Smith was looking at putting a new band together, which led to Neil Murray being asked to participate. Completing the lineup for the sessions was a drummer with another Iron Maiden connection; Fabio Del Rio, who had played on Bruce Dickinson’s Tattooed Millionaire album the previous year.

Speaking about the recordings, Neil said; “It’s one of these rather short lived things where you do a session for somebody. It was really playing on demos for him.”

Read the full story at eonmusic.co.uk.