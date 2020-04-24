NEIL PEART Task Force To Oversee Memorial For Late RUSH Drummer; Over 25,000 People Signed Online Petition

A Neil Peart commemorative task force has been struck by the city to look at ideas for honouring the Rush drummer and former St. Catharines resident, reports Welland Tribune.

City council approved the task force's terms of reference Wednesday and appointed Mayor Walter Sendzik and Port Dalhousie Couns. Bruce Williamson and Carlos Garcia to its membership. Their job, along with other members, will be to review options for a memorial celebrating the life and musical career of Peart, along with its location and how it will be funded and maintained.

Peart, a member of the Order Of Canada and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, grew up in St. Catharines and worked at Lakeside Park's former midway. He died on January 7.

The idea for a statue or other memorial to honour Peart in Lakeside Park has been community driven. More than 25,000 people signed an online petition to have Peart honoured with a plaque or statue in the Port Dalhousie park. The public will be able to submit concepts at a meeting later this year after the rest of the task force members are appointed.

