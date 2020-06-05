NEIL TURBIN “Open To” Doing ANTHRAX Fest With All Three Singers

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice spoke with former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin via Zoom on June 4.

In The Metal Voice interview, Turbin was asked a question that was recently posed to guitarist of Anthrax Scott Ian on The Jasta Show about the possibility of a 40 year Anthrax Fest with current and former singers, Neil Turbin, Joey Belladonna and John Bush. Turbin told The Metal Voice, "I love John Bush , he is great, it was really super cool for John to give me an interview (For The Metal Voice at the Dio 10 year Gala Feb 2020 see below). It is the first time I met John in person, I have met the other members of Armored Saint and they have always been cool too. Having the opportunity to meet John and speak with him was quite awesome. John's a great singer and a great guy. I would love to do shows with John Bush and with Armored Saint if that opportunity arises I would certainly be open to that. "

Turbin continued, "Michael Schenker Fest and Helloween (Pumpkins United), what they have done and how they have approached things, they have done their Fest shows with respect and class for the bands and artists. There is a value to presenting something like that, however I think it boils down to what the fans want. It's what the fans want that matters. Would the Anthrax show bring out the fans? As a fan, I appreciate Michael Schenker doing his Fest. I respect the fact that Graham Bonnet and Michael Schenker would go back on stage today with each other with their issues in the past. I also think that the Michael Schenker Fest has helped to revitalize his career, they are playing bigger venues. I would be open to considering doing the Anthrax Fest but there is a lot of moving parts. As of now I have not been approached."

Turbin performed and recorded with the band on the original demo recordings and their first studio album, Fistful of Metal. Turbin wrote the lyrics to all songs on that album (with exception of the cover of Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen"). He also has writing credits on five of the seven songs on the band's Armed and Dangerous EP, as well as two songs on Spreading the Disease, both of which were recorded by third Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna, who replaced second Anthrax vocalist Matt Fallon. Wikipedia

