NEKROGOBLIKON To Release Welcome To Bonkers Album In April; "The Skin Thief" Track Streaming

Nekrogoblikon have posted the blistering new track "The Skin Thief", which will appear on the band’s new offering, Welcome To Bonkers, out on April 13th. Soon the album will be available for pre-order here. You can listen to the new song below.

Alex (guitars) states: "Since this was our first album with our new beast of a drummer Eric, we thought it would be fun to try writing something absolutely pummelling that really showcased his abilities. We ended up with a song that's far heavier and more dramatic than anything we've done before, but still sounds 100% goblin metal. Plus, we are playing it live each and every night on the Rings Of Saturn tour, so be ready for chaos!"

Scorpion (vocals) further adds: “We always like to change things up when writing new material. This time around, I pretty much wrote most of it, whereas we’ve had varying degrees of collaboration on past albums. I generally prioritize catchiness when writing, so it’s a catchy album. It was rad working with Jason “Vagina Dr. Dad Mr. Lippington” Suecof and he brought everything up another level.

"We’re really stoked to be hitting the road with five other bands this March. It’s cool because its like five more serious bands, and then us. We’re going to be playing some new songs, trying some new gear and generally totally destroying souls, so we fully expect to see you and all of your friends there."

Welcome To Bonkers was produced by the renowned Jason Suecof (Trivium, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is the band's most aggressive and dynamic offering yet.

Don’t miss the group on tour with Rings Of Saturn, Allegaeon, Lorna Shore, Entheos and Gloom, starting tomorrow and running through March 30th. All dates can be found here.