NEMESEA Premier "Hear Me" Video With New Vocalist SANNE MIELOO

Dutch female fronted band Nemesea, who recently introduced their new vocalist Sanne Mieloo to the public, have just released an alternate version of the track "Hear Me".

Taken from their latest record Uprise, released in 2016 via Napalm Records, Nemesea have always perfectly managed to combine rock with electronica to stir up a dark and strangely addictive brew. The band creates a balance between driving rock and soothing ballads, their latest offer Uprise offers intense and soulful alternative rock complete with a subtle breath of goth and loudly demands the attention the band undoubtedly deserves. With their new and vocalist surpreme Sanne on the mic, Nemesea are ready to break new grounds and are back stronger than ever before.

Says the band: "Nemesea is banging on your door with this new version of Uprise track ‘Hear Me’. Vocalist Sanne pulls off a tour de force with audible ease and the new dirty key sound production by Matthijs offers you a glimpse of Nemesea 2.0!”