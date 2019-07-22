NEMESEA Premier Official Lyric Video For New Song "Fools Gold"

August 23 will see Dutch alternative rock outfit, Nemesea, return with their new studio album, White Flag, via Napalm Records. An official lyric video for the song "Fools Gold" can be found below.

Combining the finest rock licks with modern metal riffs and electronica to stir up a dark and strangely addictive brew - Nemesea have fine-tuned the musical combination to perfection on their fifth album White Flag. The guitars and Sanne Mieloos outstanding vocals continue to be the driving force behind the band, which has several surefire hits up its sleeve and it's impossible to not be enthralled by the all-encompassing balance between driving rock and soothing ballads. This record offers intense and soulful alternative rock complete with a subtle breath of goth and loudly demands the attention the band undoubtedly deserves. White Flag is a gem that reveals its many-splendored colors more and more each time you press play.

Tracklisting:

"The Storm"

"Kids With Guns"

"White Flag"

"Sarah"

"Don't Tell Me Your Name"

"Fools Gold"

"Ratata"

"Nothing Like Me"

"Lions"

"Heavyweight Champion"

"Rise"

"Let This Be All"

"Sayonara"

"Dance In The Fire"

"Fools Gold" lyric video:

"Kids With Guns":

Lineup:

Sanne Mieloo - Vocals HJ - Guitars/Vocals

Sonny Onderwater - Bass Steven Bouma - Drums

Mathijs van Til - Keys