NEMESEA To Release Music Video For "Hear Me" (Alternate Version 2017); Teaser Posted

Dutch female fronted band, Nemesea, will soon release a video for "Hear Me" (Alternate Version 2017). A teaser for the clip can be seen below:

Back in June, Nemesea released a video for their new single, “Dance Into The Fire”, featuring their new lead singer, Mieloo Sanne.

Musical theatre star Sanne Mieloo is the new frontwoman for Nemesea. The verdict was unanimous for this Dutch mega talent, after more than 80 auditions of vocalists from around the world.

Back in 2006, rock band Nemesea was the first band internationally to succeeded in a crowdfunding campaign for their new album. They also broke new ground when they preformed two unique live shows in 2009 in P3, Purmerend, Holland in full 9.2 surround sound. In 2016 they released their most recent effort Uprise, produced by Guido Aalbers. However, that same year, singer Manda Ophuis decided to leave the band to focus on her education job with highly gifted children.

With the album Uprise and first single “Forever” (with more than 320.000 YouTube views) receiving worldwide positive responses, the band members were determined to go on, and started making plans to look for a new singer. Auditions of more than 80 vocalists from all over the globe followed in October and November 2016. Finally the band selected Sanne Mieloo, after she persuaded the band with her great voice, versatility, stage presence as well as her fresh ideas.

The first result of Nemesea with Sanne as front woman is the bands new single “Dance In The Fire”, once again produced together with Guido Aalbers. In the past weeks the band has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, preparing and producing a stunning video.

Nemesea is:

Sanne Mieloo: vocals

Hendrik Jan de Jong: guitar

Sonny Onderwater: bass

Steven Bouma: drums

Mathijs van Til: keyboards