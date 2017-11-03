NEOCAESAR - Featuring Former SINISTER Members - Stream New Song “Valhalla Rising”

Dutch death metallers Neocaesar - a band formed by all ex-Sinister members like Mike van Mastrigt (vocals), Bart van Wallenberg (guitars), Michel Alderliefsten (bass), and Eric de Windt (drums) - have premiered their new track "Valhalla Rising" via the YouTube clip below. The song hails from the band's debut album, 11:11, which was self-released a few months ago but is now seeing official release and distribution through Xtreem Music on December 5th.

Tracklisting for 11:11 is as follows:

“Initial Novum (Intro)”

“From Hell”

“Victims Of Deception’

“Invocation Of The Watcher”

“Sworn To Hate”

“Valhalla Rising”

“Prelude To Darkness”

“Angelic Carnage”

“Sigillorum Satanas”

“Blood Of The Nephilim”