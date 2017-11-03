NEOCAESAR - Featuring Former SINISTER Members - Stream New Song “Valhalla Rising”

November 3, 2017, 30 minutes ago

Dutch death metallers Neocaesar - a band formed by all ex-Sinister members like Mike van Mastrigt (vocals), Bart van Wallenberg (guitars), Michel Alderliefsten (bass), and Eric de Windt (drums) - have premiered their new track "Valhalla Rising" via the YouTube clip below. The song hails from the band's debut album, 11:11, which was self-released a few months ago but is now seeing official release and distribution through Xtreem Music on December 5th. 

Tracklisting for 11:11 is as follows:

“Initial Novum (Intro)”
“From Hell”
“Victims Of Deception’
“Invocation Of The Watcher”
“Sworn To Hate”
“Valhalla Rising”
“Prelude To Darkness”
“Angelic Carnage”
“Sigillorum Satanas”
“Blood Of The Nephilim”

 

