NEOCAESAR - Featuring Former SINISTER Members - Stream New Song “Valhalla Rising”
November 3, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Dutch death metallers Neocaesar - a band formed by all ex-Sinister members like Mike van Mastrigt (vocals), Bart van Wallenberg (guitars), Michel Alderliefsten (bass), and Eric de Windt (drums) - have premiered their new track "Valhalla Rising" via the YouTube clip below. The song hails from the band's debut album, 11:11, which was self-released a few months ago but is now seeing official release and distribution through Xtreem Music on December 5th.
Tracklisting for 11:11 is as follows:
“Initial Novum (Intro)”
“From Hell”
“Victims Of Deception’
“Invocation Of The Watcher”
“Sworn To Hate”
“Valhalla Rising”
“Prelude To Darkness”
“Angelic Carnage”
“Sigillorum Satanas”
“Blood Of The Nephilim”