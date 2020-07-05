NEON COVEN Featuring Members Of L.A. GUNS And ADLER Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Blame It On The Drugs"; New Album Slated For October Release

Channeling the dance of the undead and playing songs distinguished by atmospheric synth melodies, heavy guitars, and melodic vocals, Neon Coven is equal parts tragedy and beauty. Their anthems of love, loss, life and death are delivered with the passion that only comes from someone that has lived it.

From Los Angeles, CA, Neon Coven abandoned much of the ethos of the tradition of heavy rock to create an intellectual and theoretical sound, linked to an emphasis on anthemic, synth-heavy dance-rock. The band is comprised of Anthony Montemarano (vocals), Jacob Bunton (guitar, bass / Adler, Mick Mars), Ace Von Johnson (guitars / Faster Pussycat, L.A. Guns), and Kyle Cunningham (drums).

Von Johnson: "The material within runs a musical gamut, in which we as a band proudly exercise our ability to take bold strides in diversity. From dance-pop to goth rock, each song will take you twisting down a new road. I've worked on a lot of albums in my career, and thus far, this is the one I'm most proud of."

The band's new album, Future Postponed, will be released October 30th. The cover artwork has yet to be revealed, the tracklist is as follows:

"Blame It On The Drugs"

"Every Part Of Me"

"A World Without You"

"I'm The New Hit"

"Manic"

"Purgatory"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Spirits In The Hall" (feat. Ramsey)

"You're Never Getting Out Alive"

"Dead To Me"

"The Other Side Of Nowhere"

Check out "Blame It On The Drugs" below.