NEON EMPIRE Release “This Clarity” Video Featuring DEAD BY APRIL’s JIMMIE STRIMELL, PONTUS HJELM

Dublin’s metalcore act Neon Empire has released their new single, “This Clarity”.

The single features guest appearances by Dead By April’s Jimmie Strimell and Pontus Hjelm.

Neon Empire is an electronic metalcore band from Dublin, Ireland founded in 2019 by vocalist/guitarist and primary songwriter Hassan Ali. Initially a solo project, Hassan later recruited John Collard to assist with vocals, then Veronika Švecová on drums and later Tom Ambrose on bass to finalize the lineup.