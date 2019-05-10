NEONFLY Release First New Material In 4 Years

Neonfly return to the fray in serious style with the release of their incendiary new single “This World Is Burning” which drops, May 24th via Absolute Label Services. A taster from their forthcoming third album, The Future, Tonight, the song and album will be produced by Romesh Dodangoda, whose work with Motörhead, Bullet For My Valentine, Funeral For A Friend and most recently Bring Me The Horizon's #1 album Amo speaks for itself and have made him one of the most exciting & in-demand producers in the world of heavy rock/metal. On This World is Burning Romesh has brilliantly crafted the first steps of Neonfly's journey into the new sonic territory that will characterise The Future, Tonight.

In the four years since their last release, Neonfly have consolidated their live reputation storming festival main stages, and touring as openers for some of rock’s biggest names: Alice Cooper, Dragonforce, Anvil, Gamma Ray and Magnum, to name but a few.

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed Neonfly have been performing live with the stunning new drumming talent of Dec Brown. The band have been working with Dec since 2016 and are now pleased to officially announce him as Neonfly's new drummer. The band have also taken the decision to move forward as a 4-piece, with an extra touring guitarist, following the amicable departure of Andy Midgley in 2018.

With their new material, Neonfly have taken a more modern and contemporary approach, reflecting the band’s musical maturity and evolution. Neonfly guitarist & songwriter Frederick Thunder says, “I wanted this album to be an artistic statement that would define what Neonfly represents today. It was my intention to write something modern and contemporary that would present a definitive departure from our classic/traditional metal roots, creating a new sound that’s both musically exciting and artistically engaging. We want to release an album that stands out today, reflecting the times that we are living in, both musically and lyrically, with the aim to create and innovate.”

"This World Is Burning" marks a welcome return to the recording world from a band that never really went away. The songs blistering lyrics, co-written by Frederick and singer Willy Norton deal with the tumultuous current political and social climate. This new material marks a true development in sound and attitude and serves as a bridge between the first two albums, and what’s coming up on The Future, Tonight.

