NEORHYTHM Release Cover Of DEATH's "Crystal Mountain"; Audio Streaming

Interstellar duo, Neorhythm, have released a new digital single, a cover of Death's "Crystal Mountain". The original song appears on Death's 1995 album, Symbolic.

Stream the single below, or at neorhythm.bandcamp.com.

Crystal Mountain (Death cover) by Neorhythm

Neorhythm recently released the Meteoric Thoughts EP. The follow-up to this year's creatively aggressive debut album, Zetetic, includes three new tracks, as well as pummeling covers of Disturbed's "Stricken" and Mudvayne's "Dig".

Stream Meteoric Thoughts in its entirety, here.

Meteoric Thoughts is available on Spotify, iTunes, Bandcamp, Google Play, Napster, Deezer, Tidal, and Amazon.