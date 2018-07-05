NEORHYTHM Release "Pictures Of Future" Lyric Video

Interstellar duo Neorhythm have released an official lyric video for "Pictures Of Future", a track from the debut album Zetetic. Blast off below.

Neorhythm offer what can only be described as metal from space on debut album Zetetic. Creative in concept and aggressive in approach, Zetetic is an interstellar journey that is impossible to forget. The album was produced and mixed by Vladimir Lehtinen (Second To Sun).

Zetetic is out now and streaming in its entirety. Stream and/or purchase the album here.

"Pictures Of Future" lyric video:

"Matrix Sleep" video: