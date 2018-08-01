NEORHYTHM Releases Cover Of GOJIRA's "Flying Whales"

Interstellar duo Neorhythm announce the release of a new digital single, a cover of Gojira's "Flying Whales".

The band had this to say about the motivation behind the recording: "The story of the album From Mars To Sirius is very similar to our personal history of traveling to Earth, so we could not fail to pay tribute to our brothers in the mind."

"Flying Whales" is available on Spotify, iTunes, Bandcamp, Google Play, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal, and Amazon, all of which can be accessed here.

Neorhythm offer what can only be described as metal from space on debut album Zetetic. Creative in concept and aggressive in approach, Zetetic is an interstellar journey that is impossible to forget. The album was produced and mixed by Vladimir Lehtinen (Second To Sun).

Zetetic is out now and streaming in its entirety. Stream and/or purchase the album here.

"Pictures Of Future" lyric video:

"Matrix Sleep" video: