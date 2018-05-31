NEREIS Release "Overdrive" Music Video

Nereis have revealed a new single and video for their song "Overdrive", featured on their upcoming full-length album Turning Point, out June 8th via Eclipse Records. The video (see below) features carefully choreographed fight scenes directed by Maurizio Del Piccolo. Watch below, and stream the single via Spotify or Apple Music.

“Overdrive is a testament to the saying ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’”, says lead guitarist Sam Fabrello. “The young boxer and his much stronger opponent symbolize the challenges that life puts in front of us. Sometimes they seem impossible to win however we learn how to overcome our limits, opening new possibilities”.

Singer Andrea Baschiesi continues, “I was wandering around the set, speaking with the actors: their make up looked so real that I thought they had actually been involved into a fight for real! The make up artist (Giulia Marighetti) did an excellent job!”

Turning Point features twelve hard-rocking songs that take the listener on an all-out aural adventure, ranging from blistering alternative metal to mellow power-rock, and everything in between. The album was produced by Mauro Andreolli at das Ende der Dinge. The band has also released music videos for their previous two singles, "Breaking Bad", and "Two Wolves" (see below).

Tracklisting:

"Unity"

"Ready For War"

"Breaking Bad"

"Overdrive"

"Two Wolves"

"Now"

"One Time Only"

"The Wave"

"What Is Wrong And What Is Right"

"Induced Extinction"

"Born To Fly"

"We Stand As One"

"Overdrive" video:

"Breaking Bad" video:

"Two Wolves" video:

Nereis lineup:

Andrea Barchiesi (lead vocals)

Mattia Pessina (guitar)

Samuel Fabrello (guitar)

Gianluca Nadalini (bass)

Davide Odorizzi (drums)

(Band photo - Silvia Benatti)