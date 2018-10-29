NERGAL On JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Being A Fan Of BEHEMOTH - "It Feels Surreal"; Video
Behemoth recently unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe). In this new video, frontman Negal muses on Judas Priest singer Rob Halford being a fan of the band:
A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.
Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.
I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:
"Solve"
"Wolves ov Siberia"
"God = Dog"
"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"
"Bartzabel"
"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."
"Angelvs XIII"
"Sabbath Mater"
"Havohej Pantocrator"
"Rom 5:8"
"We Are the Next 1000 Years"
"Coagvla"
"Bartzabel" video:
"Wolves ov Siberia" video:
"God = Dog" video:
Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.
Behemoth lineup:
Nergal - vocals & guitars
Orion - bass & vocals
Inferno - drums & percussion