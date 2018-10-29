NERGAL On JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Being A Fan Of BEHEMOTH - "It Feels Surreal"; Video

Behemoth recently unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe). In this new video, frontman Negal muses on Judas Priest singer Rob Halford being a fan of the band:

A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.

Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be ordered here.

I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:

"Solve"

"Wolves ov Siberia"

"God = Dog"

"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"

"Bartzabel"

"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."

"Angelvs XIII"

"Sabbath Mater"

"Havohej Pantocrator"

"Rom 5:8"

"We Are the Next 1000 Years"

"Coagvla"

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals & guitars

Orion - bass & vocals

Inferno - drums & percussion