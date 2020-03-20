Nergal's ME AND THAT MAN Premier "Confession" Music Video Feat. SHINING's Niklas Kvarforth

"Through the barrel of a shotgun, salvation will come."

Nergal’s darkened blues project, Me And That Man, has just released their last single off its upcoming album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1. “Confession” is everything and nothing at all: a call straight into the void, a statement filled with melancholy, a prayer to no one and an apology to people you care about. A mournful country lament, the song mirrors the dark epilogue of the upcoming album. The charismatic singer of Swedish black metal band Shining, Niklas Kvarforth, lends his unforgettable, almost weeping vocals to the song and sublimates an almost physical sorrow that resonates through the subtle yet catchy guitar riffs. He manages to breathe life into the self-loathing that the protagonist of the song seems to be feeling. The song will surprise the listener with a sudden eruption of an unanticipated black metal inspired drum solo and a bewildering outburst of emotion.

The accompanying audiovisual is equally remarkable and continues the story of the Devil himself. Watch the video below.

Nergal on “Confession”: “‘Confession' - an ode to gunslingers and saloon singers! The ending will surprise those who aren’t aware of my other half and I hope it will put a smile on the faces of those that do; a statement, Me And That Man is limitless and capable of anything. ‘That Man’ for this one, Niklas Kvarforth. I sent Niklas a demo; my voice and lyrics and suggested he change anything he felt he should… only two words from the original demo version remain and happy to report, his version is way better! Some people compared his performance to Peter Steele… that gives me some ideas for the afterlife! Enjoy!”

Three years after their initial debut, Me And That Man has returned with an offering that is indeed different from the first, but in no way less brilliant. The mysterious collective has surpassed themselves with their bewitching new collection - featuring ominous lyricism atop unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, outlaw country, and Americana-influenced anthems. The enthralling album visits a new spectrum of dark desert vibes and sees notable heavy music icons such as Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Ihsahn (Emperor), and Siver Høyem (Madrugada) join the pact with the devil. New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is a diverse, dynamic masterpiece that presents Nergal in a completely new light, providing a striking contrast to the heavier sounds of his acclaimed other band, Behemoth. Evil has truly never sounded so good.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be available in the following formats:

· CD Jewel Case

· CD Music Booklet

· LP Gatefold (Black)

· Deluxe Box

· Digital Album

Pre-order New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 here.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 tracklisting:

"Run With The Devil" feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

"Coming Home" feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

"Burning Churches" feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

"By The River" feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

"Męstwo"

"Surrender" feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

"Deep Down South" feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

"Man Of The Cross" feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

"You Will Be Mine" feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

"How Come?" feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

"Confession" feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

"By The River" video:

"Męstwo" video:

"Surrender" video:

"Burning Churches" video:

"Run With The Devil" video: