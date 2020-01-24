Nergal's ME AND THAT MAN Premier "Męstwo" Music Video

"Bo nie ma dla mnie miejsca w niebie - Because there is no place for me in heaven"

Nergal’s inscrutable blackened blues project has revealed their fourth single, “Męstwo”, off their upcoming album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1, to be released on March 27 via Napalm Records. The single is a fundamental part of the album and will take the listener on a sorrowful journey, showing the world that even the Devil himself is sometimes caught by feelings of self-doubt and melancholy.

“Męstwo” is the first song that Nergal has ever performed completely in Polish, and will captivate each and every listener with its mournful and forlorn vibe. This single might be the most intimate one on this album, and it’s the only song in which Nergal himself sings, making it even more special. A catchy rhythm, bluesy guitar and shuffling drums bewitch the listener on this standout song. The single is accompanied by a striking audiovisual that captures the essence of “Męstwo” perfectly. Watch it below.

Nergal on “Męstwo”: “When our drummer, Kuman first sent me the demo version of 'Męstwo', I was immediately drawn to it - it’s a simple song and simply written but totally honest and genuine. It’s the only song on the record I sing on and it’s exclusively Polish. 'Męstwo' translates to manhood; in this world of judgement, prejudice and struggle, the message of the song is to remain on your own course, to stay motivated and follow your own intuition - this is what manhood represents to me.”

Three years after their initial debut, Me And That Man has returned with an offering that is indeed different from the first, but in no way less brilliant. The mysterious collective has surpassed themselves with their bewitching new collection - featuring ominous lyricism atop unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, outlaw country, and Americana-influenced anthems. The enthralling album visits a new spectrum of dark desert vibes and sees notable heavy music icons such as Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Ihsahn (Emperor), and Siver Høyem (Madrugada) join the pact with the devil. New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is a diverse, dynamic masterpiece that presents Nergal in a completely new light, providing a striking contrast to the heavier sounds of his acclaimed other band, Behemoth. Evil has truly never sounded so good.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be available in the following formats:

· CD Jewel Case

· CD Music Booklet

· LP Gatefold (Black)

· Deluxe Box

· Digital Album

Pre-order New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 here.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 tracklisting:

"Run With The Devil" feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

"Coming Home" feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

"Burning Churches" feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

"By The River" feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

"Męstwo"

"Surrender" feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

"Deep Down South" feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

"Man Of The Cross" feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

"You Will Be Mine" feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

"How Come?" feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

"Confession" feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

"Surrender" video:

"Burning Churches" video:

"Run With The Devil" video:

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be celebrated with a special record release show in London on release day, including special guests from the album.

Me And That Man additional live dates:

April (with Frank The Baptist, Mulk)

2 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry

3 - Szczecin, Poland - Kosmos

4 - Gdansk, Poland - Stary Manez

5 - Torun, Poland - Lizard King

15 - Warszawa, Poland - Palladium

16 - Krakow, Poland - ZetPeTe

17 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

18 - Gostyn, Poland - Hutnik

19 - Katowice, Poland - P23

June

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

25 - Rivas-vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Rios

26 - Madrid, Spain - Rock The Night Festival

July

9 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

5 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault