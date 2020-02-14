Nergal's ME AND THAT MAN Premier Music Video For New Single "By The River" Feat. IHSAHN

"Far away from the Sun, the countdown has begun. Beat my funeral drum."

Nergal’s darkened blues project, Me And That Man, has just released yet another single fresh off its upcoming album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1. “By The River” takes you on a drive with the Devil himself, straight through the aberrations of the graveyard and back. Creating a uniquely captivating atmospheric concept, the desert-tinted soundscapes weave throughout the song. Ihsahn of the legendary Emperor lends his entrancing vocals to this single and will bewitch the listener. Slow hypnotizing riffs round off the track, while a masterfully escalating guitar solo closes “By The River” on a high note.

Bridging the gap to the vintage atmospheres of the previously released videos, “By The River” is the next ritual of initiation, straight into the distinctive aesthetics and stories Me And That Man tells on the upcoming album. The peculiarly alienated spaces and desert landscapes framed by an enchanting soundtrack unfold gradually in front of the viewer, taking form in a captivating odyssey through Southern landscapes, cities, villages and empty crossroads. There, maybe even a personal encounter with the Devil himself is possible!

Nergal on “By The River”: “When the rumours first emerged of me collaborating with Rob Halford and Ihsahn, the idea sparked imaginations. I guess people would expect a Nergal and Ihsahn partnership to be extreme, but what came out was a bare bones, blues banger! I’ve got to tell you; it wasn’t an easy sell... at first Ihsahn didn’t think there was much he could add - luckily, I knew different and I gave him a simple instruction, ‘have fun’. A week later I got the track back and I was totally blown away! Considering the status of the man, he is humble and professional to the core. It was my pleasure to work with him and now it’s our pleasure to present to you, 'By The River'!”

Three years after their initial debut, Me And That Man has returned with an offering that is indeed different from the first, but in no way less brilliant. The mysterious collective has surpassed themselves with their bewitching new collection - featuring ominous lyricism atop unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, outlaw country, and Americana-influenced anthems. The enthralling album visits a new spectrum of dark desert vibes and sees notable heavy music icons such as Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Ihsahn (Emperor), and Siver Høyem (Madrugada) join the pact with the devil. New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is a diverse, dynamic masterpiece that presents Nergal in a completely new light, providing a striking contrast to the heavier sounds of his acclaimed other band, Behemoth. Evil has truly never sounded so good.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be available in the following formats:

· CD Jewel Case

· CD Music Booklet

· LP Gatefold (Black)

· Deluxe Box

· Digital Album

Pre-order New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 here.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 tracklisting:

"Run With The Devil" feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

"Coming Home" feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

"Burning Churches" feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

"By The River" feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

"Męstwo"

"Surrender" feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

"Deep Down South" feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

"Man Of The Cross" feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

"You Will Be Mine" feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

"How Come?" feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

"Confession" feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

"Męstwo" video:

"Surrender" video:

"Burning Churches" video:

"Run With The Devil" video:

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be celebrated with a special record release show in London on release day, including special guests from the album.

Me And That Man additional live dates:

April (with Frank The Baptist, Mulk)

2 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry

3 - Szczecin, Poland - Kosmos

4 - Gdansk, Poland - Stary Manez

5 - Torun, Poland - Lizard King

15 - Warszawa, Poland - Palladium

16 - Krakow, Poland - ZetPeTe

17 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

18 - Gostyn, Poland - Hutnik

19 - Katowice, Poland - P23

June

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

25 - Rivas-vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Rios

26 - Madrid, Spain - Rock The Night Festival

July

9 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

5 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault