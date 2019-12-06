Nergal's ME AND THAT MAN Release Music Video For New Single "Run With The Devil" Feat. SHINING's Jørgen Munkeby

Nergal’s Me And That Man return in a new guise.

Immerse yourself in the obscure world of Me And That Man and enter the black church through their newest rite of passage. After just having signed with Napalm Records, Nergal’s dark blues/folk project has released their new single, “Run With The Devil”, featuring Jørgen Munkeby of Norwegian Blackjazz collective Shining. The song is accompanied by an outstanding, yet unsettling official video, directed by Roman Przylipiak and inspired by the unmistakable atmosphere of Quentin Tarantino’s cinematic classics.

A work of art in itself, the video sketches a dynamic outline of all the stylistic milestones Me And That Man set for their musical journey. Released from the trunk of a car, Jørgen starts his adventurous run with the Devil himself, i.e. Nergal. From a sketchy encounter in a gloomy alleyway, driving down the highway running over an innocent bystander and a blazing club where the band is performing in front of a wild crowd, “Run With The Devil” has it all! As the story unfolds, the observant viewer will be confronted with cryptic hints and hidden messages.

Roaring engines, Munkeby’s distinctive vocals and soulful saxophone contributions weave throughout the foot-stomping blues-rock anthem’s upbeat tempo and indelible hook, brewing a dark and addictive musical potion. Follow Me And That Man on their wild race with “Run With The Devil”!

Nergal on “Run With The Devil”: “This one was a lot of fun! When I first started thinking of the imagery to the track, I wanted to create something more than a music video, I wanted a music movie which carries on from where 'Nightride' left off. Don’t take it too seriously, we’re metaphorically burying the past and bringing in a new! A great way to introduce the next incarnation of Me And That Man... but what next? Stick around, there is plenty of rather splendid things to see soon!”

Watch “Run With The Devil” below.

Director: Roman Przylipiak

Screenpay: Nergal & Roman Przylipiak

DOP: Tomasz Ziółkowski

Adam Nergal Darski has been a fixture in the music industry for years. As the frontman of black/death metal spearhead Behemoth, Nergal has been known to preach unholy sermons, praise Satan and sing about explicit blasphemy. Naturally, the next step was to channel those themes into another genre commonly dubbed as the Devil’s music - blues. Me And That Man is exactly that - Nergal’s solo project will surprise and bewitch the listener. The visionary creative founded the band in an effort to showcase his true ability to adapt to any genre. Released in 2017, Me And That Man’s debut album, Songs Of Love and Death, delivered thirteen stunning pieces full of multifaceted riffs and honest lyrics. In summer 2018, a line-up change followed, but Nergal’s solo project was far from over. Stay tuned for more details coming very soon.

Me And That Man live:

April (New Tour, New Songs, Same Shit 2020 Tour with Frank The Baptist, Mulk)

2 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry

3 - Szczecin, Poland - Kosmos

4 - Gdansk, Poland - Stary Manez

5 - Torun, Poland - Lizard King

15 - Warszawa, Poland - Palladium

16 - Krakow, Poland - ZetPeTe

17 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

18 - Gostyn, Poland - Hutnik

19 - Katowice, Poland - P23

June

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

25 - Rivas-vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Rios

26 - Madrid, Spain - Rock The Night Festival

July

9 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

5 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

(Photo - Grzegorz-Gołębiowski)