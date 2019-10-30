NERO DI MARTE Reveal New Album Details; First Single Streaming

Italian experimental metal outfit Nero Di Marte will release Immoto on January 24, 2020. The band have revealed the album art and tracklist, which can be viewed below. In addition to the album announcement, the band have shared "Sisyphos," the first brand new track from the upcoming effort.

Nero Di Marte comment: "We are stoked to present to you, 'Sisyphos!' The opening track to Immoto is out exactly 5 years from the release of our previous album Derivae. We have come a long way since then, with many transformations both behind and ahead of us. Inspired by the myth of Sisyphus and the work of Camus, this seems like the best place to start: a reflection on past, present and future in music and lyrics."

Preorder Immoto here.

Artwork by Alex Eckman-Lawn:

Tracklisting:

“Sisyphos”

“L’Arca”

“Immoto”

“Semicerchi”

“La Casa Del Diavolo”

“Irradia”

“La Fuga”

“Sisyphos”: