NERVECELL Announce Torture Over Asia Tour 2018

Dubai-based death metallers Nervecell have announced their upcoming Torture Over Asia Tour 2018.

"We are looking forward to kicking off our 2018 touring cycle promoting our new album Past, Present...Torture in Asia next month. Although we've done a few Asian tours before, this run is special considering these shows will be our first live appearances since the release of the new album, and also because it will be our first time performing in countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia where we have never been to before. So if you are in any of the cities we'll be stopping by, be sure to come out and have a night of metal mayhem with us. See you there!".

Tour dates are as follows:

May

5 - Pulp Summer Slam Festival - Manila, Philippines

6 - Jack's Studio - Taipei, Taiwan

9 - Hard Rock Cafe - Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

12 - Playspace Live - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

July

7 - Bangalore Open Air - Bangalore, India

An unpacking video for the vinyl edition of Past, Present...Torture can be seen below:

The album consists of 13 tracks and is the most extreme and versatile Nervecell record to date. The title speaks for itself, focusing on the state of the world and where we are all headed as a civilization. Past, Present…Torture serves as a concise summary for both, the lyrical message and the musical direction. Offering unpleasant truths and a rigorous death metal sound. Just as you know and expect from the beast from the Middle East... Nervecell.

Past, Present...Torture tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aadvent”

“Proxy War”

“D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)”

“Abyssviand”

“Hypnosis”

“Malice Within”

“Dawn Of Decimation”

“Habitual Deceit”

“Maqabre”

“Tree Of Lies”

“Treading Beneath”

“Past, Present... Torture”

“Abyssviand” lyric video:

“Proxy War”:

Nervecell have been confirmed to support Nile when the band play Dubai, UAE on August 5th at The Music Room. Go to this location for ticket information.