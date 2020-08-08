NERVECELL Drummer BACHIR RAMADAN Caught In Beirut Explosion; On The Road To Recovery

On Tuesday, August 4th, two explosions ripped through the city of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The second blast resulted in at least 157 deaths, 5,000 injuries, and resulted in $10 – 15 billion (US) in property damage, leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless. The blast was linked to 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, which is equivalent to approximately 1,155 tons of TNT confiscated by the Lebanese government from the abandoned ship MV Rhosus and stored in the port without proper safety measures for six years. The blast was detected by the United States Geological Survey as a seismic event of magnitude 3.3, which reached Turkey, Syria, Israel, and parts of Europe, and was heard from over 100 miles away.

One of the people caught in the blast was Nervecell drummer Bachir Ramadan, who survived the disaster. The band has issued the following statement:

"As if it wasn't bad enough with what's been going on in the world lately, unfortunately we come to bear some unfortunate news: Bachir Ramadan (current Nervecell drummer) was one of the thousands badly effected by the blast in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4th. Out of respect to Bachir and his family, we did not want to post about this initially when this all broke out. Now that the news is out, and more importantly he is ALIVE and survived this disaster, we ask that you all send your blessings and well wishes to him. Stay safe everyone, and may the people of Lebanon get the justice they have long deserved!"

Nervecell guitarist Barney Ribeiro added to the statement with his own message:

"I've been laying low and doing good staying away from social media for a while now, but the tragic event that took place in Beirut, Lebanon this week, followed by the news I received in the last 48 hours of my dear friend and current Nervecell drummer Bachir has brought me back here.

The level of negligence and corruption that exists within the authorities and government in Lebanon is undeniable. It's unfortunate, unfair and disrespectful, given how beautiful the country is and how laid back and fun loving the Lebanese way of life is. I've been fortunate to visit and perform in Beirut twice in my life, and I was always welcomed there and treated like their own. For a country that has suffered for decades now from civil war, an economic crises and social unrest... their level of hospitality is unmatched!

A blast of this magnitude needs accountability, and I can only hope and pray that there will be a transparent investigation in the days to come, to honor and give justice back to the innocent lives of the victims affected and their families."